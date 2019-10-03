Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 -0.03 42.97M -2.57 0.00 AMC Networks Inc. 49 1.16 40.73M 7.37 7.24

Demonstrates Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 5,973,033,083.12% 0% 0% AMC Networks Inc. 82,549,655.45% 144.1% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AMC Networks Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, AMC Networks Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AMC Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and AMC Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMC Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential is 141.94% at a $1.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of AMC Networks Inc. is $53, which is potential 10.55% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than AMC Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares and 0% of AMC Networks Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of AMC Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73% AMC Networks Inc. 1.66% -2.59% -9.37% -13.93% -11.34% -2.73%

For the past year AMC Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

AMC Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.