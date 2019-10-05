Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25 Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 438,883,221.25% 0% 4.6% Vaccinex Inc. 49,755,301.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.