Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.38 beta means Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility is 62.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 9.7 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,462.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.