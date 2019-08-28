Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.44 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Radius Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential downside is -1.40% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.