Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.95 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 72.3%. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Quanterix Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.