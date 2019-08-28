Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.74 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.17. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.