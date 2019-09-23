Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 NantKwest Inc. 1 1933.39 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Cord Blood Corporation and NantKwest Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 8.5%. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats NantKwest Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.