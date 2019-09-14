Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 56.64 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s beta is 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.