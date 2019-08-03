Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.05 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 72.2% respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. Comparatively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.