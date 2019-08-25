Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Global Cord Blood Corporation and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and has 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 167.64% and its average target price is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.