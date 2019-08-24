Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 MannKind Corporation 1 4.71 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival MannKind Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 217.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 27.4% respectively. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats MannKind Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.