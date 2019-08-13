Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 47.71 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 179.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders are 49.6%. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.