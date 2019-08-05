Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has stronger performance than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.