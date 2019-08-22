Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Cord Blood Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 25.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 86.6% respectively. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.