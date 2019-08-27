Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Global Cord Blood Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average target price of $11.33, with potential upside of 233.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 0%. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.