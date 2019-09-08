Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.44 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 average price target and a 570.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 37% respectively. Insiders held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has stronger performance than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.