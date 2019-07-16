Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.78 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 55.9%. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.