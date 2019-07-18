Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This is a contrast between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.37 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 82.4%. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has 2.02% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.