Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 238.76 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 24.7% respectively. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has stronger performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).