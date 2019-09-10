Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Cellectis S.A. 17 43.96 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. Cellectis S.A. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Cellectis S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 224.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 31.4%. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has stronger performance than Cellectis S.A.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.