Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Aravive Inc. 6 9.97 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Aravive Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.