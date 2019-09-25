Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Aptorum Group Limited 19 800.12 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 33.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 0.02% respectively. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).