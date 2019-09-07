Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 388.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.