Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

We are comparing Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 AnaptysBio Inc. 63 115.39 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 75.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.