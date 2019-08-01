Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 12.7%. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.