Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.39 N/A 2.29 72.86

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Global Cord Blood Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.17 shows that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $217.33, with potential upside of 20.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 97.8%. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.