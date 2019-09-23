Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Cord Blood Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. From a competition point of view, United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.83, which is potential 59.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was less bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).