Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was less bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).