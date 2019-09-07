Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 64.62 N/A -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 13.78% and its average target price is $115.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Spark Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.