Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 45.1% respectively. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.