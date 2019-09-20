Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparison side by side

Since Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.17. Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Neurotrope Inc. which has a 23.1 Current Ratio and a 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Neurotrope Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.