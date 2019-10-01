Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25 Moderna Inc. 16 -0.63 188.67M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 431,807,939.69% 0% 4.6% Moderna Inc. 1,216,441,005.80% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 151.26% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 42.4%. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was less bearish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Moderna Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

