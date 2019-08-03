Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 81.16% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.