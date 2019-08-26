Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s 131.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 4.3% respectively. Insiders held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.