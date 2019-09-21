Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Histogenics Corporation. Histogenics Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.17 beta means Global Cord Blood Corporation’s volatility is 83.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Histogenics Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.