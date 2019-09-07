Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Contrasting side by side

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Cord Blood Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.17 shows that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 86.6% respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders are 49.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.