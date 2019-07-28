Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparing side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 30.54 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Cord Blood Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 49.4% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.