Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 25.1% respectively. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was less bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.