Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.68 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 149.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).