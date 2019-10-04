Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.44 93.18M 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Global Cord Blood Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 438,883,221.25% 0% 4.6% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,715,775.75% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $42.5, while its potential upside is 42.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 63.8% respectively. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.