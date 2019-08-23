Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparison side by side

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.21 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 194.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 47.6%. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.