Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 21.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has stronger performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.