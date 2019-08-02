Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparing side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1502.30 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 10.89% and its average target price is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).