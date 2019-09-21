Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Contrasting side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Alector Inc. 19 46.83 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alector Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).