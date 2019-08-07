Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 141.64 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 150.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.