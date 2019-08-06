Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.61 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.17 beta. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.