Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 8.87 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility and Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 21.4%. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has stronger performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.