Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) Stock Value Rose While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lifted by $868,530 Its Stake; Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake Upped by Jensen Investment Management Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 7,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 778,749 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.60 million, up from 771,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 25,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 986,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97 million, up from 960,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 264,494 shares traded. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has risen 42.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.37% or 245,277 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 80,554 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp holds 4.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.91 million shares. Amica Mutual reported 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 14,671 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 40,413 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.52 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 787,043 shares stake. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept reported 98,397 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Santa Barbara Asset Management has invested 2.66% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 36,930 are owned by Laffer Invests. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 238,612 shares stake. Putnam Investments Limited Company holds 2.27 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $165.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,329 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

