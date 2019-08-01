Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs (BRSS) Stock Were Volatile While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed by $3.95 Million Its Position; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Holder Equitec Specialists Trimmed Holding by $567,000

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 36,368 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc (BRSS) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 116,153 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 357,341 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 473,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 12,218 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 9,100 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP invested in 0.05% or 38,935 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 89,298 shares stake. 47,343 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Texas-based Smith Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 71,334 shares stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Fincl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Matarin Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 102,516 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 10,573 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 1,900 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.16% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp Com (NYSE:AGCO) by 87,815 shares to 138,572 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 63,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,940 shares, and has risen its stake in South St Corp Com (NASDAQ:SSB).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 4,662 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc invested in 518 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 0% or 16,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,078 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.01% or 6,144 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd invested in 5,100 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 8,621 shares stake. 227,970 were reported by Select Equity Gp L P. Federated Pa has 2,473 shares. New South Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.47% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% or 9,562 shares in its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler LP has invested 0.19% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.49 million for 22.85 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.