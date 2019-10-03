Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Since Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.31 52.57M -3.41 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 -1.20 31.49M -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,392,943.06% -34.5% -31.8% Zogenix Inc. 71,747,550.69% -28.1% -22%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58.75 average price target and a 49.15% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.